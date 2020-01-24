Computer Graphics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Computer graphics are becoming relevant as they help in improving the overall productivity. This is done by getting more realistic 3D images of objects or products right from the initial phase. Engineers and graphics designers are able to understand better where they are lacking and what necessary changes are to be made. These graphics have a wide portfolio of applications, other than the entertainment industry. It is also contributing to the manufacturing and automobile industry via modeling, animation and visualization. Also it is contributing majorly in aerospace and defense industry via its usage in simulation. Recent growth in real estate sector as well as healthcare sector where doctors are taking help of new advanced software that can help in understanding the health issues properly via 3D imaging and animation are propelling the Computer Graphics Market.

Scope of the Report:This report studies the Computer Graphics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computer Graphics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Computer graphics have emerged along with software which they reinforce with advent new technologies graphics providers are coming out with new updates of software and also new software that are helping each and every industry verticals. With the help of software – dummy parts are being made in automobile industry, manufacturing industry, and other ancillary parts related industry. Computer graphics software today is majorly implemented in education institutes where machine designing and engineering design is the part of curriculum. With the help of CAD/CAM software students are able to design and create new objects with perfect details that are very helpful for their future endeavors. With development in traditional software like CAD/CAM over the time with new design approaches and increase in usage of visualization software, the market is growing steadily. Few years down the line, the adoption rate is expected to increase within every industry vertical.

The global Computer Graphics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computer Graphics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Adobe SystemsAdvanced Micro Devices (AMD)AutodeskDassault SystemesIntel CorporationMentor GraphicsMicrosoftNvidiaSiemens PLM SoftwareSony

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3454260-global-computer-graphics-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CAD/CAM

Visualization / Simulation

Digital Video

Imaging

Modeling / Animation

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and defense

Automobile

Entertainment and Advertising

Academia and Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Architecture, Building and Construction

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3454260-global-computer-graphics-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table Of Contents:

1 Computer Graphics Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computer Graphics1.2 Classification of Computer Graphics by Types1.2.1 Global Computer Graphics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Computer Graphics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 CAD/CAM

1.2.4 Visualization / Simulation

1.2.5 Digital Video

1.2.6 Imaging

1.2.7 Modeling / Animation

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Computer Graphics Market by Application1.3.1 Global Computer Graphics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Aerospace and defense

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Entertainment and Advertising

1.3.5 Academia and Education

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Architecture, Building and Construction

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Computer Graphics Market by Regions1.4.1 Global Computer Graphics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Computer Graphics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Adobe Systems2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adobe Systems Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Autodesk2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Autodesk Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dassault Systemes2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dassault Systemes Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Intel Corporation2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Intel Corporation Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)