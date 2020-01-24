Connected Logistics 2018 Global Market Key Players – AT&T, Eurotech S.P.A, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE– Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Connected Logistics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Connected Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Connected Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The connected logistics market is broadly segmented into software, platforms, services, transportation modes, verticals, and regions. The software segment is further divided into asset management solutions, warehouse IoT solutions, security solution, data management, and network management & streaming analytics. Compared to solutions, the services segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment in the connected logistics market helps end-users in enabling smart & coordinated decision-making processes, mitigating the risks & vulnerabilities of IoT in logistics, using efficient tools and techniques. Moreover, these services enhance data management techniques and help meet end-to-end needs of all segments in the logistics vertical.

The security solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it mainly focuses on data security, the prime need of logistics companies. As IoT solutions offer an extremely connected system, data security solutions helps in ensuring data security. Rising incidents of data theft and data tampering have forced companies to purchase security solutions, thereby helping the security solution to grow at a high rate, as compared to other solutions.

The global Connected Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Connected Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Eurotech S.P.A.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Orbcomm Inc.

Cloud Logistics

Freightgate Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Roadway

Railway

Airway

Seaway

Table Of Contents:

1 Connected Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Logistics

1.2 Classification of Connected Logistics by Types

1.2.1 Global Connected Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Connected Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Device Management

1.2.4 Application Management

1.2.5 Connectivity Management

1.3 Global Connected Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Roadway

1.3.3 Railway

1.3.4 Airway

1.3.5 Seaway

1.4 Global Connected Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Connected Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Connected Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Connected Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Connected Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Connected Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Connected Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Connected Logistics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Connected Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T Connected Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Eurotech S.P.A.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Connected Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Eurotech S.P.A. Connected Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Connected Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Corporation Connected Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Intel Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Connected Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Intel Corporation Connected Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP SE

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Connected Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP SE Connected Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

