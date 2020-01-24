Contact Center Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – 8×8, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent Enterpris, Ameyo (Drishti-Soft), Avaya Inc, Cisco– Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Contact Center Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Contact Center Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Contact Center Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Evolution of the technology has changed the way enterprises deal with the potential customers. Intelligent communication that offers ubiquitous working environment to interact with the customers has become a basic requirement for customer-centric enterprises. The contact center software is a communication and collaboration application that enables users to resolve inbound queries and manage outbound to serve or acquire customers. Enhanced business agility, improved business continuity, and the growing acceptance of home-based work are driving the growth of cloud-based contact center software market.

Professional services, including consulting, training and support, and integration and implementation of contact center software, are a widely used service type in the contact center software market. Managed services have a higher adoption rate than professional services. Managed services empower organizations to focus on their core business functions while delegating contact center operations to professionals. Managed service providers ensure the efficient management of contact center processes and simultaneously deliver enhanced customer experience through multiple channels.

The global Contact Center Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Contact Center Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

8×8, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Ameyo (Drishti-Soft)

Avaya Inc.

Cisco

Enghouse Interactive Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Oracle

SAP

Unify, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

https://www.openpr.com/news/1298624/Contact-Center-Software-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-8×8-Inc-Alcatel-Lucent-Enterpris-Ameyo-Drishti-Soft-Avaya-Inc-Cisco-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

