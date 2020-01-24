COOL CHAIN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cool Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report focuses on the global Cool Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cool Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cool Chain market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3432241-global-cool-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3432241-global-cool-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cool Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage

1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cool Chain Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……………..

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/cool-chain-market-2018-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-industry-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025_274881.html

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AmeriCold Logistics

12.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development

12.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

12.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development

12.3 Lineage Logistics

12.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development

12.4 OOCL Logistics

12.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development

12.5 Burris Logistics

12.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

12.6 VersaCold Logistics Services

12.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development

12.7 JWD Group

12.7.1 JWD Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.7.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development

12.8 Swire Group

12.8.1 Swire Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.8.4 Swire Group Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Swire Group Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com