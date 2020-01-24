Corrugated Boxes Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Corrugated boxes are boxes where a wavy layer of cardboard, also known as fluting, is sandwiched between two thin outer layers. Corrugated boxes are available in various shapes and sizes and are extensively used in the packaging of various goods such as foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hazardous chemicals and other materials. These boxes are the preferred means of packaging as they posses high durability, light-weightiness, high strength, appealing aesthetic value, cost effectiveness and recyclability. Corrugated boxes are majorly used for shipping of goods.

Rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India, is expected to increase trade activities in this region, thus, subsequently driving the demand for corrugated boxes market. In addition, growth of the electronics and automotive sectors is expected to boost the growth of the corrugated boxes market over the next few years, as these boxes provide protection to the various delicate parts of these equipments. Furthermore, innovation in design of corrugated boxes has led to its increased demand in packaging of various foods & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, thus boosting the growth of the corrugated boxes market.

The growth of these sectors is expected to fuel the demand for corrugated boxes market over the next few years. However, the economic turndown in 2008 – 2009, which led to a lowering in trade activities, impacted the corrugated boxes market adversely. Slow economic recovery and trade activities in several nations are expected to restraint the growth of the corrugated boxes market. Moreover, increasing price of corrugated boxes is expected to be another vital factor hampering the growth of the corrugated boxes market over the next few years. Growing concept for corrugated boxes as a point-of-sale display is expected to open opportunities for the growth of the corrugated boxes market.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-302

Foods & beverages was the largest end-use segment of the market. However, personal care products, household care products, electronics and chemicals are expected to show a significant growth in demand for corrugated boxes over the next six years.

U.S. had the largest for corrugated boxes market; however, China is expected to surpass the U.S. within the forecast period making Asia Pacific the largest corrugated boxes market. On a regional level, Asia Pacific was the largest market and the trend is expected to continue over the next few years, owing to the high prevalence of industrial activities.

DS Smith plc, International Paper, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Mondi Group, Nampak Limited, Nine Dragons Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group and VPK Packaging Group are some of the key players present in the global corrugated boxes market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Corrugated boxes market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.