Cruise Market Global Competition and Emerging Business Opportunities 2019 to 2022

“Global Cruise Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2021)”, provides analysis of the global cruise market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The report also provides the analysis of the global premium cruise market by share, by order, by players, etc.

The report also provides the regional analysis of the cruise market by number of passengers and number of berths of the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Growth of the overall global cruise market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise are some of the key companies in the global cruise market. The company profiling of these companies has been done in the report, which includes business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies of the companies.

This independent 74 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With tables and figures examining the Cruise market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2021.

A cruise ship is a ship used for leisure and/or recreational travel. The facilities provided on the cruise includes casino, shops, spa, fitness center, library, theatre and cinema, swimming pool, buffet, restaurant, etc., which enhances the experience on the cruise. The birth of leisure cruising began with the formation of the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company in 1822. The company started out as a shipping line with routes between England and the Iberian Peninsula, adopting the name Peninsular Steam Navigation Company.

The cruise industry can be divided on the basis of the size of the cruise and marketing focus into four segments, namely: contemporary, premium, luxury and others. The cruise market can also be divided on the basis of purpose into: mainstream cruise ship, mega cruise ship, ocean cruise ship, luxury cruise ship, small cruise ship, adventure cruise ship, expedition cruise ship and river cruise ship.

The cruise market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global cruise market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increase in GDP, rapid urbanization, declining unemployment, increase in onboard facilities, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, rising fuel cost, increasing LIBOR rate, cruise accidents, etc.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, market size, and development trends of Cruise market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to get a holistic understanding of the competition in Cruise Market Carrier.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

