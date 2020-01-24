Data Center Construction Market 2019: Reflect Impressive Expansion With Top Vendors AECOM, Arup, CORGAN, Currie & Brown, DPR Construction, HDR, Holder Construction Company, ISG plc, Jacobs, Jones Engineering Group, Gensler, Nakano Corporation And Others

Data center construction is a collective subset of processes that is used to construct the physical data center facility. The data centers focuses on centralizing network equipment’s and computing locations where large amount of data is been collecting, processing, distributing and storing. Most of the time the data centers racks server are used in harsh environmental conditions such as earthquakes, tornadoes, floods and snowstorms. The data centers construction is used for site selection, negotiating with contractors, cost analysis and data center conceptualization and are used to reduce the risk of data transmission with efficient routing with wires, without disrupting the data centers operations.

Market Analysis:

Global Data Center Construction Market is expected to reach USD 34.21 billion by 2026 from USD 19.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, NTT Com established a data center construction and management subsidiary with infrastructure footprints. It is beneficial in providing wholesale colocation and asset management.

In 2018, Colt Data center services launched the data center services in Mumbai regions which is beneficial in providing high bandwidth and network infrastructure .

Competitors/Players in Global Data Center Construction Market are AECOM, Arup, CORGAN, Currie & Brown Holdings Limited, DPR Construction, HDR, Holder Construction Company, ISG plc, Jacobs, Jones Engineering Group, Gensler, Nakano Corporation, Schneider Electric,Turner Construction Company And Others

Competitive Analysis: Global Data Center Construction Market

Global data center construction market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of data center construction market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for innovative construction techniques.

Growing demand of data traffic due to IoT, cloud based services and data analytics.

Research and development took place to improve the electrical equipments for data center lighting.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled technician to understand its application.

High installation cost.

Segmentation: Global Data Center Construction Market

By power construction Utility Improvements, Electrical Panels Switch Gear, Transfer Switches, Generators, Enclosures and Cabling, N+1 UPS Systems, Data Center Lighting, Others

By Environmental Controls HVAC Assets, Facility Management and Access Systems, Racks, Cooling Solutions,CCTV

By Tier Type Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4

By Size of the Enterprise Small Scale Enterprise, Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprise

By End-user Industry Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



