DEALER MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

‘DMS’ is a widely used acronym in the auto dealer industry that stands for dealer management system. A DMS is traditionally known as a software platform dealers use for managing their vehicle inventory, deals (cash, finance, wholesale, buy here pay here (BHPH), etc.), customer information, credit reports and printing paperwork.

In the past, many dealers found the need to login to separate software systems to truly run their business. On top of a traditional dealer management system platform, a dealer may need to login to another system to submit deals to lenders, another to manage their customer communication (CRM) and yet another to manage their website and online marketing and possibly more.

Today, with the advancement in software integrations and partnerships, a DMS can finally achieve its true purpose of helping dealers manage their entire business from a single login platform. Integrations help converge these processes and data into a centralized hub of tools, resulting in better organization, efficiency and ultimately more deals. An example of this could be a dealer receives an internet lead from their website or car listing site which is fed directly into the dealer management system as a new prospect. The system would automatically assign the new lead to a sales person for them to work through the sales process. Pulling a credit report, searching through available inventory, structuring a deal and even printing the final sales contracts are all done within the same system. These new capabilities make all of your business information more accessible, significantly improve business efficiency and reduce data entry points and potential errors.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3421722-2018-2023-global-dealer-management-market-report-status-and-outlook

Growing challenges in manufacturing, consumer goods, and automobile sectors related to handling multiple levels of dealers/distributors globally or locally has given rise to dedicated dealer management systems. These systems are designed to integrate original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealer networks, and end-customers. Features such as inventory management and finance & accounting management are helping businesses to streamline various processes. The dealer management systems smartly streamline the distributor’s entire operations and focus on customer relations. DMS delivers enriched experience to businesses and helps them to improve responsiveness, processing times, and increase work productivity. It enhances corporate performance by optimizing and managing business processes. It is a process that offers services similar to total quality management and is backed by technology support.

The dealer management systems market is anticipated to witness immense growth opportunities as end-users such as automotive enterprises specialize in value added services such as telematics services, cyber security, and connected car platforms. These platforms are anticipated to provide immense growth opportunities to the market with the growing need to automate processes. Furthermore, organizations are expected to invest in effective technologies to enable automated operations by adopting dealer management systems, cloud based deployment models, and mobile apps for efficient management. Further, cloud based deployment provides subscription based business models and ensures minimal investment and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO). Digital transformation in the automotive industry is also expected to lead to increasing opportunities for the dealer management system market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Dealer Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Dealer Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

CA

Cox Automotive

CDK Global

Reynolds and Reynolds

RouteOne

DealerSocket

Internet Brands

Dominion Enterprises

Wipro

Epicor

SAP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dealer Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Dealer Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dealer Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dealer Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Dealer Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Dealer Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Dealer Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Dealer Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.2.2 Cloud

2.3 Dealer Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Dealer Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Dealer Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Dealer Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Dealer Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Dealer Management by Players

3.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Dealer Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Dealer Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Dealer Management by Regions

4.1 Dealer Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Dealer Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Dealer Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Dealer Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Dealer Management Market Size Growth

…………

10 Global Dealer Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Dealer Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Dealer Management Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Dealer Management Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Dealer Management Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 CA

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.2.3 CA Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CA News

11.3 Cox Automotive

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Cox Automotive Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cox Automotive News

11.4 CDK Global

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.4.3 CDK Global Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 CDK Global News

11.5 Reynolds and Reynolds

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.5.3 Reynolds and Reynolds Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Reynolds and Reynolds News

11.6 RouteOne

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.6.3 RouteOne Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 RouteOne News

11.7 DealerSocket

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.7.3 DealerSocket Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 DealerSocket News

11.8 Internet Brands

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.8.3 Internet Brands Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Internet Brands News

11.9 Dominion Enterprises

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.9.3 Dominion Enterprises Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Dominion Enterprises News

11.10 Wipro

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Dealer Management Product Offered

11.10.3 Wipro Dealer Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Wipro News

11.11 Epicor

11.12 SAP

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3421722-2018-2023-global-dealer-management-market-report-status-and-outlook

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com