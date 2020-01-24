Denim Fabric Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022
This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Denim Fabric in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Vicunha
Canatiba
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim Ltd
Santana Textiles
Weiqiao Textile
Partap Group
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar Industries
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Xinlan Group
Artistic Fabric Mills
Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
Cone Denim
Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
Weifang Lantian Textile
Bafang Fabric
KG Denim
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Light Denim Fabric
Medium Denim Fabric
Heavy Denim Fabric
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
..…..Continued
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Denim Fabric Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Light Denim Fabric
1.2.2 Medium Denim Fabric
1.2.3 Heavy Denim Fabric
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Jeans
1.3.2 Shirt
1.3.3 Jacket
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Vicunha
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Vicunha Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Canatiba
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Canatiba Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Isko
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Isko Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Arvind
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Arvind Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Aarvee
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Aarvee Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Nandan Denim Ltd
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Nandan Denim Ltd Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Santana Textiles
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 Santana Textiles Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Weiqiao Textile
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 Weiqiao Textile Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.9 Partap Group
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Type 1
2.9.2.2 Type 2
2.9.3 Partap Group Denim Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.10 Black Peony
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Denim Fabric Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Type 1
2.10.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
