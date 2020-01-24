Denim Fabric Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022

This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Denim Fabric in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vicunha

Canatiba

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Santana Textiles

Weiqiao Textile

Partap Group

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Xinlan Group

Artistic Fabric Mills

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Bafang Fabric

KG Denim

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Light Denim Fabric

Medium Denim Fabric

Heavy Denim Fabric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

..…..Continued

