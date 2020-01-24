E-paper Display Market Rising Industry Demand, Strategic Developments, Market Assessment and Forecast-2023

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are E Ink Holdings, Plastic Logic, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Inc., Amazon Liquavista, Clearink Display, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, Inkcase, LG Electronics, Pervasive Displays, Plastic Logic, and Samsung.

A recent report assessed a decisive analysis on “E-paper Display Market – 2023” published by crystal market research. This report gives a clear understanding of the present market condition which includes of historic and effective market future data trend.

Global E-paper Display Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the dispersed across several segments. Also, key E-paper Display Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information and also key development in past years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is expected to showcase highest development of the market over the forecast period. The venture openings crosswise over different applications have been recognized by investigating parameters, for example, progressing advancements, item accessibility, mechanical reasonability, development in the income later on, and the rate of reception. Electronic shelf labels (ESL) are used in the retail division giving capacities to the retailers to remotely refresh content on racking signage, in a snappy and effective way. Work of ESL encourages dynamic valuing and limited time estimating capacity to the retailers, which is driven by the reactions from buyer’s patterns.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The global E-Paper Display (EPD) Market was worth USD 0.34 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.95 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.34% during the forecast period. Electronic paper display shows itself as a down to earth combination of material science, science, and hardware. The ink used in this display innovation is named as e-ink, with compound synthesis like the color utilized as a part of traditional printing industry. Rather than being kept on paper, this ink appears as minor containers (about the width of the human hair sandwiched between two cathodes) to create a monochrome outcome or here and there an outcome with constrained hues.

Global Market Is Segmented As Follows:

E-Paper Display Market, By Product Type

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Other Product Types

E-Paper Display Market, By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & Wearable Electronics

Institutional

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Enterprise

Other Applications

By Region:

On a global front, the E-Paper Display (EPD) Market covers:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Drivers & Restrains:

Utilization of e-paper shows over a variety of uses including ebooks, convenient signs, computerized showcases and e-daily papers is likewise anticipated that would drive the market development significantly. Producers intend to extend the application zone for this innovation by discovering methods for assembling progressed and minimal effort e-paper display. E-papers are profoundly adaptable and display a wide survey edge, which is additionally anticipated that would decidedly affect market development. Expanding web use alongside developing interest for tablets and cell phones is relied upon to drive request over the figure time frame.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. E-Paper Display Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global E-Paper Display Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global E-Paper Display Sales and Sales Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global E-Paper Display Revenue and Revenue Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Auxiliary Displays

5.3.1. Global Auxiliary Displays Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Electronic Shelf Labels

6. E-Paper Display Market, By Application

Continued…….

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

