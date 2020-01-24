Flat Panel Displays Market Poised to Register a Stellar CAGR at 4.4% CAGR During 2017-2027

With an advancement in information technology, the electronic display has grabbed the attention of consumers and engineers across the globe. The demand for electronic devices such as laptops, television, mobile phones, and tablets with flat panel display is increasing. The manufacturers are also focusing on including retina display and UHD 4K to increase the pixel density of devices. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) is gaining popularity as it is energy efficient and also offers better picture quality than other technologies. The flat panel display technology is also gaining popularity in the education system, hence manufacturers are also working on developing interactive flat panel display. Organic Light–Emitting Diode (OLED) Display is also being developed by manufacturers equipped with advanced technologies. However, OLED is not likely to display LCD technology any soon as it is facing challenges in terms of commercialization and incorporation into mass-market products. Moreover, companies are also working on introducing new technology for LCD to compete in the global market.

Manufacturers of LCD flat panel are introducing high brightness models between 1,000 to 2,000 nits. Companies are coming up with outdoor flat panel display with up to 5,000 nits integrated with technology that automatically reduces brightness at night at an appropriate level. Manufacturers are also focusing on various industries to offer flat panel display. For instance, new high-resolution flat panel display are being developed for application in healthcare organizations.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for flat panel display is expected to experience moderate growth during 2017-2027. The global flat panel display market is also projected to bring in more than US$ 177, 300 Million revenue by 2027 end.

LCD to Remain Dominant in the Global Market for Flat Panel Displays

Based on the technology in the global market for flat panel display, LCD technology is likely to witness robust growth during 2017-2027. By 2027 end, LCD technology is estimated to exceed US$ 159,300 Million in terms of revenue. Meanwhile, Plasma Display (PDP) is also expected to witness impressive growth in the coming years.

On the basis of application, flat panel display is likely to find large application in consumer electronics including smartphones, television, laptops, etc. Consumer electronics are projected to surpass US$ 120,600 Million revenue towards 2027 end.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Flat Panel Display Market During 2017-2027

Increasing demand for latest display technologies such as LCD, OLED, and others is leading to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. By the end of 2027, Asia Pacific is likely to exceed US$ 150,000 Million revenue. Manufacturers are also focusing on establishing manufacturing units in the region due to low manufacturing cost. Also, increasing investment by the government in the semiconductor sector in China is likely to boost the flat panel display development in the country. However, manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are often criticized for their product quality, especially in electronic products. This is emerging as one of the biggest challenges in the flat panel display market in APAC. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on upgrading their production technology and process on a regular basis to improve product quality.

Key Companies Operating in the Global Flat Panel Display Market

Japan Display Inc., Emerging Display Technologies Corp., AU Optronics Corp., Innolux Corp., Universal Display Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation are some of the leading market players in the global market for flat panel display.