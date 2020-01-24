Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Growing at 3.6% % CAGR Will Hit 850 million US$ by 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Currently, fluted polypropylene sheets are mainly produced in Europe, North America and Asia. Europe and North America are still two leading production regions. In 2016, Europe produced 100.33 K MT, with a share of 28.98%. North America production increased from 107.33 K MT in 2012 to 124.76 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 3.83%.

Globally, fluted polypropylene sheets demand keeps increasing from 281.43 K MT in 2012 to 332.55 K MT in 2016. Average increase rate of global total consumption is about 4.26%. Global production value is about 609 million USD in 2016. Influenced by raw material price, fluted polypropylene sheets price varied from 2023 USD/MT in 2012 to 1832 USD/MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that global demand for fluted polypropylene sheets will keep increasing. By 2023, global total consumption will be 446.15 K MT.

The global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Inteplast Group ,Corex Plastics ,Primex Plastics ,Distriplast ,Sangeeta Group ,KARTON S.p.A ,A&C Plastics ,Northern Ireland Plastics ,Yamakoh ,Işık Plastik ,Tianfule Plastic ,TAH HSIN ,Zibo Kelida Plastic ,Huaheng Plastic

Key Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Type : General Type ,Functional Type

Key Segment by Application : Package Box ,Cushion Plate ,Printing Plate & Billboard ,Other

