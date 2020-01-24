FRP Tanks Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global FRP Tanks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

FRP, also known as GFRP, is a fiber-reinforced plastic, generally referred to the glass fiber reinforced unsaturated polyester, epoxy resin and phenolic resin matrix. To glass fiber or its products as a reinforcing material of reinforced plastics, the name is glass fiber reinforced plastics. FRP tank is the tank made of FRP.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for FRP Tanks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the FRP Tanks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Augusta Fiberglass

Design Tanks

Belco

Belding Tank

Palmer of Texas

FRP Manufacturing

Edwards Fiberglass

Innovative Tech Trics Equipments

Ronak Industries

Fiberglass Tank & Pipe Institute

Edwards FRP Tank & Repair

BSF FRP INDUSTRIES

Ventura Fibre

Arvind Anticor Limited

ZCL Composites

Containment Solutions

Hengrun Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

The Reaction FRP Tank

The Agitation FRP Tank

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Food Industry

Other

