Global Blowing Agents Market to 2024 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Players :- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DuPont, Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH, Arkema Group Social Media Hub, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Solvay, Foam Supplies Inc.

The rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analyzed and discussed in this report. The Global Blowing Agents Market report also puts light on the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the product market in both quantitative and qualitative approach so that users get accurate information. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. This Global Blowing Agents Market research report is a persuaded solution to have top-quality market research data that suits best to your business needs.

Global Blowing Agents Market accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Market Definition:

Blowing agent is the substance that produces gas used in making expanded cellular or spongy products. It is mostly added to liquid foods that facilitates the formation of foam or bubbles in drinks. High growth in global polymeric foams market and growing Chinese market may act as the major driver in the growth of blowing agents market. High cost of shifting technology may hamper the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global blowing agents market include:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.,

DuPont,

Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH,

Arkema Group Social Media Hub,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

The Linde Group,

Solvay,

Foam Supplies Inc.,

Harp International Ltd. and others.

Major Market Drivers:

High growth in global polymeric foams market

Growing Chinese market

Increased demand of blowing agents in construction, automotive and appliances industry

Frequent changes in the choice of blowing agents with respect to environmental regulations

High cost of shifting technology

Market Segmentation:

The Global Blowing Agents Market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into physical blowing agents, and chemical blowing agents.

On the basis of foam, the global blowing agents market is segmented into Polyurethane Foam (PU), Polystyrene Foam (PS), phenolic foam, polyolefin foam, and others. The polyurethane foam (PU) segment is sub segmented into appliances, apparel, automotive, building & construction, electronics, flooring, furnishing, marine, medical, and packaging. The polystyrene foam (PS) segment is further sub segmented into building & construction, food packaging, transportation, and others. The phenolic foam segment is sub segmented into building & construction, insulation, and others. The polyolefin foam segment is further sub segmented into automotive, medical, building & construction, packaging, and others. The others segment is sub segmented into automotive, building & construction, packaging, and others.

On the basis of foaming agent process, the global blowing agents market is segmented into endothermic chemical foaming agents, exothermic chemical foaming agents, and endothermic and exothermic blend chemical foaming agents

On the basis of product type, the global blowing agents market is segmented into Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), Hydro Carbons (HCS), and others. The Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS) segment is sub segmented into HCFC-141b, HCFC-142b, HCFC-22, and others HCFCS. The Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) segment is sub segmented into HFC-245fa, HFC-134a, HFC-365mfc/227ea, and HFC-152a. The Hydro Carbons (HCS) segment is further sub segmented into N-Pentane, Cyclopentane, Isopentane, Isobutane, N-Butane, and Other HCS. The others segment is segmented into Hydrofluoroolefin (HFOS), Inert Gases, and Methyl Format.

On the basis of geography, the global blowing agents market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Blowing Agent market offers up-to-date information that allows determining available opportunities so that stakeholders could take advantage to accelerate their growth prospects. This will also help new entrants to probe their fortunes in the industry. There are enough statistical data to lend credence to the views expressed by the authors in their research report. The study has dealt with preeminent performers that included product offerings, business summary, and profits segmentation.

Competitive Landscape:

The global blowing agents market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

