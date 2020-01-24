Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2021
Cloud storage gateways are hybrid appliances that combine local storage, data protection functionality, and cloud storage to form a collaborative, cost-effective package. A storage gateway ensures compatibility between different protocols used by cloud service providers and enterprises. In addition, it provides seamless connectivity between a local system and a cloud storage. Storage gateways are necessary to ensure that the data stored in the cloud storage infrastructure are optimized according to established standards. They also facilitate efficient management of traffic and storage space across a network.
The analysts forecast the global cloud storage gateway market to grow at a CAGR of 41.05% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud storage gateway market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio considers the revenue generated from the sales and services of cloud storage gateway physical appliances, adoption of virtual storage gateway appliances by enterprises, and NAS products which have feature of cloud storage gateways.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Amazon Web Service
• CTERA Networks
• EMC
• Emulex
• Microsoft
• NetApp
Other prominent vendors
• Agosto
• Maldivica
• Nasuni
Market driver
• Growing demand for cloud-based services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Data security concerns
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increase in use of cloud storage
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
• SMEs
• Large enterprises
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued
