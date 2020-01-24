Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2021

Cloud storage gateways are hybrid appliances that combine local storage, data protection functionality, and cloud storage to form a collaborative, cost-effective package. A storage gateway ensures compatibility between different protocols used by cloud service providers and enterprises. In addition, it provides seamless connectivity between a local system and a cloud storage. Storage gateways are necessary to ensure that the data stored in the cloud storage infrastructure are optimized according to established standards. They also facilitate efficient management of traffic and storage space across a network.

The analysts forecast the global cloud storage gateway market to grow at a CAGR of 41.05% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud storage gateway market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio considers the revenue generated from the sales and services of cloud storage gateway physical appliances, adoption of virtual storage gateway appliances by enterprises, and NAS products which have feature of cloud storage gateways.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Amazon Web Service

• CTERA Networks

• EMC

• Emulex

• Microsoft

• NetApp

Other prominent vendors

• Agosto

• Maldivica

• Nasuni

Market driver

• Growing demand for cloud-based services

Market challenge

• Data security concerns

Market trend

• Increase in use of cloud storage

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

• SMEs

• Large enterprises

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued

