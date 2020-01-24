Global Contact Adhesives Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2025: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ,3M, Bostik France , H.B. Fuller Company , Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imprint ,Pidilite Industries (India), Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US)., HEARTLAND ADHESIVES LLC

Global Contact Adhesives Market is undergoing a face change in the forecasted years of 2018 to 2025 and the following report will assist you in making decisions regarding the Chemical and Materials industry and the market. This Global Contact Adhesives Market report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and the key market trends which can make a great difference when it comes to Global Contact Adhesives Market in this Chemical and Materials industry. The report further contains the market drivers and restraints of the Global Contact Adhesives Market which are derived from SWOT analysis.

Top players and brands are making maestro moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the Global Contact Adhesives Market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 thus determining that CAGR levels will certainly change in the forecast years 2018-2025.

The Global Contact Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 5.79 million by 2025, from USD 3.86 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Projected to amass hefty proceeds by the end of the estimated timeline, the Contact Adhesives market has been meticulously analyzed to bring forward a plethora of valuable insights that provide a peek into the dynamics of this vertical. The research study on the Contact Adhesives market, inherently enlists these insights in a manner pertaining to the reader’s ease and convenience, while predicting that the industry would depict an appreciable growth rate over the forecast duration.

The competitive landscape of Contact Adhesives market, comprising acclaimed companies such as:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ,

3M,

Bostik France ,

B. Fuller Company ,

Illinois Tool Works Inc.,

Imprint ,

Pidilite Industries (India),

Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US).,

HEARTLAND ADHESIVES LLC,

S. Adhesives, Inc. UNIVERSAL ADHESIVES,

Focus Technology Co., Ltd.

Hanna Rubber Company

Bagla Group

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Construction Chemicals (UK) LTD

delo-adhesives

Advance

Agrisearch Limited

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the contact adhesives market in the next 8 years. Contact adhesive are high strength materials used in the binding of different materials. Owing to its high holding strength it doesn’t require clamps to hold the timber together. In other words contact adhesives are also known as semi-structural adhesives. These contact adhesives are very good from plastic laminate to manufactured boards. It is applied to both surfaces which are being bonded and is then left until touch dry. They are used in end-industry such as woodworking, leather & footwear, automotive, construction. Out of these automotive is one of the important factors for the growth of the global contact adhesives market. In 2018 according to the article published by India Brand Equity Foundation, automotive accounts 7.1 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).The overall automobile export is growing at a rate of 15.81 per cent in the period of 2017-18. Due to the growth of automotive industry will impact to the growth of global contact adhesives market in future.

By Resin Type

(Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, SBC)

By Technology

(Solvent-Based, Water-Based)

By End-use Industry

(Woodworking, Leather & Footwear, Automotive, Construction)

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in new construction activities.

Renovation and remodelling activities

Demand for low-VOC adhesive

Growth in the emerging economies such as APAC, the middle east & Africa, and south America

Increasing use of steel and metal in manufacturing furnitur

Essential highlights covered in the report:

An in-depth analysis of the geographical landscape of Contact Adhesives market, constituting the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa, analyzed with respect to numerous parameters, has been outlined in the report.

Pivotal information such as the remuneration that very region holds and the growth rate recorded by the geographies in question over the forecast timeline has been delivered.

The study enlists details regarding the market share of every region and the sales amassed.

