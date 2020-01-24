Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2017-2027

Electronic Manufacturing Services Market: Introduction

The introduction of Electronic Manufacturing Services has eliminated the need for companies, to manufacture and store huge inventories of electronics components and products. Electronic Manufacturing Services provider offers enhanced flexibility by responding to sudden demands quickly and efficiently.

The term Electronic Manufacturing Services is associated with the companies dealing with electronic components, for manufacture, test, and return/repair services for these components to the original equipment manufacturers. The services provided include product management, supply chain management services, design engineering services, test engineering services, box build services and others.

Since its introduction high adoption of Electronic Manufacturing Services is witnessed in various industries because of its varying applications in places such as control system for radar surveillance, mission control computer in aircraft and satellite etc.

Electronic Manufacturing Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

An increased demand and sales of electronics, especially consumer electronics, is witnessed globally which is further expected to rise in the forecast period. This demand correspondingly increases the adoption and implementation of Electronic Manufacturing Services, which as a result, drives the global Electronics Manufacturing Services market. In addition to this, implementation and utilization of Electronic Manufacturing Services offers flexibility aligned with market demand, provides continuous supply of services, mitigates the risk and reduces the overall operational cost of a company. These factors are expected to, furthermore, drive the growth of Electronic Manufacturing Services market.

The decline in the adoption of Personal Computers (desktops, notebooks, etc.) is one of the major factors challenging the growth of Electronic Manufacturing Services market.

Electronic Manufacturing Services Market: Segmentation

Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market can be segmented on the basis of Industry Vertical.

Segmentation for Electronic Manufacturing Services Market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of Industry Vertical, Electronic Manufacturing Services Market can be segmented as:

Medical and Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Electronic Manufacturing Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Electronic Manufacturing Services market are Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Creation Technologies LP, Celestica Inc., Venture Corporation Limited, Sparqtron Corporation, NATEL ENGINEERING CO., INC., API Technologies Corp, FLEX LTD., Foxconn Electronics Inc. and Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.