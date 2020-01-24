Global Fertility Services Market Reflect Impressive Expansion with Top Key Players Like-The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus

The Global Fertility Services Market is experiencing several developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export, and revenue. This report gives an edge to not just to compete but to outmatch the competition.

The Global Fertility Services Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

Market Definition:

Fertility services are the services taken by people who are not capable of conceiving naturally. These fertility services help single parents, LGBT community and infertile couples for procreating and to start a family. Fertility services involve several techniques which are used for treating genetic issues and infertility problems to help out in conception.

Market Drivers:

Delayed pregnancies in women has increased the fertility services market demand

Technological developments regarding fertility treatment in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of ARTs treatment in developed countries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the fertility services industry

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Segmentation:

By Cause of Infertility

Male infertility Female infertility

By Procedure

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

In-Vitro Fertilization

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD)

Artificial Insemination

Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination Others

Surrogacy

Others

By Services

Donor

Fresh Frozen

Non-donor

Fresh Frozen

By End-User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Surgical centers

By Geography

North America

US Canada Mexico

South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, INVO Bioscience and Ferring pharmaceuticals entered into an U.S. licensing agreement for commercializing the novel invocell system to use it in the infertility treatment.

In June 2018, Alabama fertility and INVO Bioscience announced their first invocell pregnancy in Alabama. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base and would be a great addition to their scope of services.

Competitive Analysis:

The global fertility services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fertility services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

