Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market has promises to grow as the most influential market worldwide as it has been playing a significant role in impressing positive impacts on the international economy.

Key Players in Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Bosch Thermotechnology, Carrier, Vaillant, BDR Thermea, Modine, Nibe Industrier, Mitsubishi Electric, Viessmann, Trane, Stiebel Eltron, Danfoss Group, Weishaupt, Swegon, Wolf, OCHSNER Warmepumpen

A geothermal heat pump or ground source heat pump (GSHP) is a central heating and/or cooling system that transfers heat to or from the ground. It uses the earth all the time, without any intermittency, as a heat source (in the winter) or a heat sink (in the summer).Geothermal heat pump systems consist of the heat pump unit, the ground heat exchanger, and the air delivery system (ductwork). The heat exchanger has a system of pipes called a loop, which is buried in the ground near the building. Fluid will circulate within the heat exchanger system. The pump exchanger either takes the heat from the building and transfers it to the ground or absorbs the heat from the ground and uses it to warm the house. The main advantage of geothermal heat pumps is that they use the stable underground temperature to increase the efficiency and decrease the operational cost of the cooling and heating systems. Global geothermal heat pump market size in 2017 was valued over USD 3 billion and the annual installation is projected to exceed 873 thousand units by 2025.Growing concerns toward environmental sustainability and energy security along with shifting trends toward bio economy-based development will drive the global geothermal heat pump market size. Introduction of energy efficiency protocols by regulators with an aim to reduce carbon footprint will further propel the industry outlook. In 2016, Government of Germany introduced Climate Action Plan 2050 across the nation with an aim to curb GHG emissions up to 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.According to this study, over the next five years the Geothermal Heat Pump market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6020 million by 2024, from US$ 3640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Geothermal Heat Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report proposes ready-to-access analytical data for users to provide an acumen to comprehend the latest Geothermal Heat Pump market trends, driving factors, and forthcoming challenges in Geothermal Heat Pump market.

Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market by Region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Furthermore, the report assesses gross sales (volume & value), market share, market size, market growth rate based variety of applications. The Geothermal Heat Pump report also focuses on regional and provincial markets to analyse manufacturers, niche market segments, industry environment, raw material resources, and rivalry of the specific marketplace.

Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market by Type:

Vertical Closed Loop, Horizontal Closed Loop, Open Loop, Others

Most widely used Applications of Geothermal Heat Pump Market:

Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings

The Sectional View of Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market Report:

In the first section, the report portrays fundamental market overview, product classification, cost, applications, scope and market volume forecast from 2012-2022 . Market segmentation based on key geographical regions, Geothermal Heat Pump market dynamics, factors contributing the development of the market and the hurdles to the market growth are analysed in this report. Applications, market dynamics, in-depth study of emerging and existing market segments is covered in this report.

In the second section, the report analysed the industry chain scenario, stating the major players, their market volume, upstream raw material description, labour cost, production cost, marketing channels and downstream consumers.

In the third section comparative study of Geothermal Heat Pump market share based on product category, production volume based on regions and gross margin study are done. Consumption volume, region-wise import/export analysis and forecast market from 2018-2023 has been analysed in this report.

In the fourth section SWOT analysis of the market to identify the growth opportunities, limitations to the Geothermal Heat Pump market growth. The comparative study based on the top players, their production capacity, consumer volume forecast from 2018-2023.

In the fifth section, Geothermal Heat Pump conducts the feasibility study, identifies the industry barriers, data sources and key research findings are offered.

