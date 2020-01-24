Global High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients Market | Major Players Quadro Engineering Corp, SAFC, Teva Pharmaceuticals industries Ltd , Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambrex Ferro, Carbogen Amcis., Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company

Global High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients Market report provides detailed information about market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restrains, key challenges and industry trends. Global High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients Market report also gives an analysis of top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges

Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 31.56 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients are Catalent, Inc, ANVI Pharma, Farmhispania Group, Quadro Engineering Corp, SAFC, Teva Pharmaceuticals industries Ltd , Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambrex Ferro, Carbogen Amcis., Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Lonza, Alkermes, Sanofi, among others

Market Segmentation: Global High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients Market

By Type

Innovative HPAI

Generic HPAI

By Type of Synthesis

Synthetic HPAI

Biotech HPAI

By Type of Manufacturer

Captive HPAI manufacturer

Merchant HPAI manufacturer

By Application

Oncology

Hormonal Imbalance

Glaucoma

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI’s) the drugs which are highly effective in minute dosage than any generic API’s. HPAPI’s are classified on the basis of toxicity, pharmacological potency and occupational exposure limits. Generally HPAPI’s have very complex structure. Because of clinical pharmacology and research in oncology HPAPI’s have given more preference than API’s. When HPAPI’s combined with the antibody, the conjugate obtained have specific targeting nature that targets only the cancerous cells without affecting the non-cancerous cells.

HPAPI’s has occupational exposure limit (OEL) of ≤10μg/m3, daily therapeutic dose of ≤10mg/day or if a 1 mg/kg/day dose produces serious toxicity in laboratory animals. Few HPAPI’s developed by few companies are hydromorphone hydrochloride, vinblastine sulfate, vincristine sulfate, vindesine sulfate, vinorelbine tartrate,

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL HIGH POTENCY ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET

Increasing Insistence of Oncology Drugs

Cancer is the one the disease which is growing with a great prevalence rate. As per of World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2012 around 14.1 million cases were observed all over the world. This number is expected to increase to 24 million by 2035. As per of new stats produced by the Cancer research U. K in 2017 total deaths happened were 1,66,135 among this 45% deaths were because of Cancers only.

Increasing demand of Antibody-drug conjugate

When antibodies are joined with biologically active or chemical compound through chemical linkers. Antibody-drug conjugate have better action towards the cancerous cells than HPAPI’s because the HPAPI’s selectively targets the cancerous cells without affecting the normal healthy cells. Because of better mechanism of action of ADC than antibody or chemical drug, more research is going on for development of ADC’s which in turn enhances the HPAPI’s demand in the market.

