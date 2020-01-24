Global Industrial Chocolate Market: Exhibit Steadfast Expansion By 2026 Top Players Nestle Mondelēz International, Mars Incorporated, Barry Callebaut, The Hershey Company, Ferrero, Cargill Incorporated, LOTTE Co. Ltd.
Market Analysis:
The global industrial chocolate market research report 2019 is just a technical and comprehensive study of this industrial chocolate industry with a concentration on the worldwide market tendency. The analysis intends to offer a synopsis of worldwide industrial chocolate market by geography, connect type and end user to observe high increase through the forecast period (2019-2028). The report offers statistics available on the industrial chocolate industry status of their market players also will be providing opportunities and trends in the industry.
Global industrial chocolate market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 52,100 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 72,407 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein and also the rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide
Industrial Chocolate Market Report focuses on the Global industry, especially in Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Industrial Chocolate industry report categorizes the market based on vendors, geographical regions, type and application.
Industrial Chocolate Market research report covers vast data related to growth rate, sales, revenue, price analysis, distributors, traders and dealers, key vendors, opportunities and threats.
In-depth analysis of the market
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global industrial chocolate market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the industrial chocolate market
- The various opportunities in the market.
Major Competitors Of Industrial Chocolate Report:
- Nestle Mondelēz International
- Mars Incorporated
- Barry Callebaut
- The Hershey Company
- Ferrero
- Cargill Incorporated
- LOTTE Co. Ltd.
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
- Yildiz Holdings
- Moonstruck Chocolatier
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Blommer Chocolate Company
- Foley’s Candies LP, Kerry Group
Market Definition:
Industrial chocolate is usually brown and sweet, they are made from cocoa liquor or paste. The paste/cocoa liquor undergoes a process called coaching in which butter along with other ingredients like sugar and powdered milk are added into it. Industrial chocolate industry has low technology barrier and is a labour intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the chocolate industry.
Market Drivers:
- Growing awareness on the health benefits of pure and dark chocolate
- Rising disposable income of population in developing countries
Market Restraints:
- Expensive raw materials and uncertain climatic condition is expected to act as a restraint for the market.
- Rising chocolate substitute market
Segmentation:
By Application
- Confectionery
- Biscuits and bakery products
- Dairy and desserts
- Ice creams and frozen items
- Cereals and other industrial chocolate applications
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
Competitive Analysis:
Global industrial chocolate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial chocolate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
- What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Chocolate market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Industrial Chocolate industry?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global Industrial Chocolate market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Chocolate industry?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Industrial Chocolate market?
