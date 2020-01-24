Global Insight Engines Market by Top Manufacturers –IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Attivio, Sinequa, Coveo Solutions Inc., Celonis etc.

Experts in the industry have verified and verified data and information from credible sources, such as websites, annual reports from companies, journals and other resources.

Global insight engines market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Players: Global Insight Engines Market

IBM, Microsoft, Mindbreeze Mobile, Insight Engines Inc., Lucidworks, Attivio, celonis, Coveo Solutions Inc., Sinequa., Oracle, BA Insight, Smartlogic, Veritone, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Expert System S.p.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Squirro, CognitiveScale., Forwardlane, Prevedere, Lattice Engines And many more.

Recent developments:

In June 2018, IBM had updated analytics platform system. This system is based on system is based on SQL Server which means workloads is on-premises. This system provides better performance and security to the data.

In June 2018, Lucidworks entered into partnership with Commvault. The aim of the partnership is that both companies work together to develop analytics solution that integrated with AI technology. This help organizations draw valuable data from data assets, that results in smart data experiences that provide insights which help in organization to gain productivity and increased business agility.

In June 2017, Attivio had introduced new version of cognitive search and insight platform. This version integrate machine learning and natural language processing which further help enterprises fuel every decision and action with insight

In May 2016, Lattice Engines, Inc. had introduced the Buyer Insights on Salesforce App Exchange. Buyer Insights provides predictive recommendations, lead and contact pages to sales and marketing team. These insights help sales representatives identify where propensity selling opportunities available in existing workflows. This will further help business to enhance the productivity of the organization.

Segmentation: Global Insight Engines Market

The market is based on

component,

application,

insight type

deployment type,

organization size,

vertical

geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into

tools,

services,

managed services

professional services.

Based on application, the market is segmented into customer experience

management

sales & marketing optimization.

Based on insight type, the market is segmented into

predictive insights,

prescriptive insights

descriptitve insights.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into

cloud

on-premises.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into

small

medium-sized enterprises

large enterprises

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into

banking,

financial services,

insurance,

retail and ecommerce,

government and defense,

healthcare and life sciences,

manufacturing,

telecommunications and IT,

energy and utilities,

construction and engineering

and others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for advanced search

Growing regulations and compliance deadlines for business data security

Rising demand for sustaining improved in strategic risk management

Issues in data quality and data sources validation.

Research Methodology: Global Insight Engines Market

Primary Rependants : OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants:CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Competitive Analysis: Global Insight Engines Market

The global insight engines market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Insight engines market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

