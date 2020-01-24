Global LMS Market 2019 Top Key Players: Cornerstone Ondemand, Docebo, IBM, Netdimensions, SAP SE, Blackboard, SABA Software, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Pearson, D2L

Summary

Learning management system (LMS) is a software application that facilitates documentation, administration, tracking, reporting, and delivering ofeducational courses or training programs.

The North America learning management system (LMS) market was the largest market in the world in 2018.

In 2018, the global LMS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global LMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LMS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cornerstone Ondemand

Docebo

IBM

Netdimensions

SAP SE

Blackboard

SABA Software

Mcgraw-Hill Education

Pearson

D2L

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asynchronous Learning

Classroom Management

Certification Management

Social Learning

Skills Tracking

Market segment by Application, split into

High Tech

Mobile

Electronic

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LMS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

