Global Luxury Travel Market: Global Advancements, Conversion Trends, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis 2013 – 2020
In 2017, the global Luxury Travel market size was 5200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.
Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in middle and upper middle class spending and the increasing impact of social media on travel industry are the key factors that drive the market growth. Emerging new destinations coupled with rising service standards in the travel industry, is anticipated to further drive the demand for luxury travel, globally.
The Small Group Journey segment accounted for about 44% of the overall luxury travel market revenue, by tour type in 2015, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Customized and Private Vacation aimed at culinary and shopping, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. An increasing number of luxury travelers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years). In 2015, approximately 45% of millennials took a trip based on culinary interest.
The key players covered in this study
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customized and Private Vacation
Adventure and Safari
Cruise/Ship Expedition
Small Group Journey
Celebration and Special Event
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Travel are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
