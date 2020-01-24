Global Medical Devices Packaging Market Research 2018 – Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2023

Global Medical Devices Packaging Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Medical Devices Packaging market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Medical Devices Packaging market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry.

The Medical Devices Packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.02% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Medical Devices Packaging market covers the top key players like:

Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Pvt Ltd, DuPont Company, WestRock Company, Albea Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, Chesapeake Services Ltd, Technipaq Inc., SteriPack Group Ltd.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

January 2018 – Berry Global Inc. announced the unveiling of two new medical packaging solutions at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) West exhibition. It showcased DuraMed, a patented solution for form-fill-seal packages, header bags, and peel pouches. The other product launched was DirectSeal. These cost-effective solutions will eliminate the need for a matching coated substrate for applications including form-fill-seal, header bags, and peel pouches.