Global Occupancy Sensor Market To Raise At 18.07 % CAGR – Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Predictions 2023

The global Occupancy Sensor market statistical surveying report conveys a systematic perspective of the business by examining key aspects such as market development, consumption volume, developing trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. The report presents analysis of the global market segment by product type, applications and by regions, and discusses market size in terms of both revenue and sales volume.

The global Occupancy Sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of about 18.07 % during the forecast period 2023.

Occupancy Sensor Market by Companies:

Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Legrand Inc, Leviton Electronic Co. Ltd., Philips Ltd, Hubbel Automation Inc, Johnson Controls GmbH, Pammvi Group, Lutron Electronics, General Electric, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

January 2018 – DSP Group, Emza, and Himax announced AI-based human presence IoT visual sensor for consumer appliances and industrial applications. WiseEye IoT is a low power visual sensor, adding human presence awareness for consumer appliances and industrial IoT applications. Also, it provides occupancy detection and people counting in a battery-powered sensor, and thus, it is suitable for managing HVAC, factory floors, and other areas where motion detection is required.