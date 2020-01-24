Global Personalization Engines Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Personalization Engines Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Personalization Engines Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Personalization engines apply context about individual users and their circumstances to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels in support of three use cases â€” marketing, digital commerce and customer experience. These personalized interactions can increase conversion, marketing effectiveness and customer satisfaction, thereby improving business results. Personalization engines are sold as stand-alone software or can be embedded in web content management, content marketing, multichannel marketing hubs and digital commerce platforms. This market focuses only on vendors who offer personalization engines as stand-alone solutions.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Acquia

Adobe

BloomReach

Boxever

Certona

Dynamic Yield

Emarsys

Episerver

Evergage

IBM

IgnitionOne

Monetate

Oracle

Qubit

Reflektion

RichRelevance

SAS

Strands

Segmentation by product type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application

Marketing

Digital Commerce

Customer Experience

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personalization Engines market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Personalization Engines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personalization Engines players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personalization Engines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Personalization Engines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

