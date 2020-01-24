Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 132 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The market for end-user-focused security education and training is growing rapidly. Security and risk management leaders’ need to influence the security behaviors of people — employees, citizens and consumers — is fueling demand for these products. Interactive computer-based training (CBT) is a central component of a comprehensive security education and behavior management program. CBT delivers a learning experience through computing devices, such as laptop computers, tablets, smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Vendor offerings in the market for CBT on security awareness include ready-to-use, interactive software modules. These modules are available as internet-based services or on-premise deployments through client-managed learning management systems (LMSs) and the vendors’ support for the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) standard.

According to this study, over the next five years the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Security Awareness Computer-Based Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

KnowBe4

Cofense (PhishMe)

InfoSec Institute

Proofpoint

SANS Institute

Terranova

Inspired eLearning

Ninjio

MediaPRO

The Defence Works

Barracuda Networks

Global Learning Systems

Symantec

Cybrary

Sophos

Security Innovation

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training in each application, can be divided into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

