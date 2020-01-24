Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market 2019 Top Key Players: Salesforce, Oracle, Lithium Technologies, Hootsuite, Sysomos, Union Metrics, Klout, BuzzSumo, Webtrends, Zoho

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Social Media Monitoring Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Social Media Monitoring Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Social Media Monitoring Tools is a software equipped with various functionalities for tracking, listening, and gathering relevant content across various social media networks.

Increasing investments on digital advertising, rising dependency on social media advertising tools to reach customers, increasing focus on understanding customer preference on particular products, and growing trend on delivering personalized content based on current trends accelerates the growth of global Social Media Monitoring Tools market.

In 2018, the global Social Media Monitoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Media Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce

Oracle

Lithium Technologies

Hootsuite

Sysomos

Union Metrics

Klout

BuzzSumo

Webtrends

Zoho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Platform

Professional Service

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Media Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Media Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

