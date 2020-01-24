Global Software Defined Radio Market 2019 Top Key Players: BAE Systems, IndraSistemas, L3 Communications, Raytheon, Thales, Rockwell Collins, Datasoft

Summary

SDR is a wireless communication including transmitter, channel and receiver where all of the signal processing is implemented in software.

Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share of Software Defined Radio Market for RFID Application due to the adoption of advance infrastructure.

In 2018, the global Software Defined Radio market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

IndraSistemas

L3 Communications

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Northrop Grumman

Harris

Datasoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense Industry

Telecom Industry

Manufacturing Plants

Public Safety Vendors

Personal Use

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Continued….

