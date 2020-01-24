Global Spintronics Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2017-2027

Spintronics Market: Introduction

Innovations in technology have led to the introduction of Spintronics, a technology which is expected to steadily replace, not completely yet partially, electronics. Spintronics technology still being in its nascent stage has witnessed high adoption due to its applications such as hard drives, digital electronics, sensors etc. Adoption of Spintronics has resulted into the introduction of energy efficient chips and memory-storage devices. Unlike electronics, Spintronics technology uses the spin of the electron, instead of its charges, to utilize the magnetic moment associated with it. Hence, Spintronics is also referred as Magnetoelectronics and Spin Electronics.

The technology has resulted into the introduction of Magnetic RAM (MRAM). Due to its larger storage space and faster data transfer speed, MRAM is expected to witness high adoption resulting into replacement of conventional RAMs. High demand witnessed for a higher data transfer speed and increased memory is, therefore, acknowledged with the launch of Spintronics.

Spintronics Market: Drivers and Challenges

Spintronics eliminate the requirement of a specialized semiconductor material, as required in electronics, by functioning effectively over copper, aluminum and other common metals resulting into reduced manufacturing cost. This factor is expected to drive the overall Spintronics market by proliferating the rate of adoption of Spintronics. The added advantages of Spintronics such as less energy requirement, low power consumption, faster data transfer, larger storage capacity, small size etc. are, furthermore, expected to drive the growth of Spintronics market. Continuous research and efforts for the implementation of MRAMs and magnetic sensors is the primary factor driving the growth of Spintronics technology.

Lack of awareness amongst users and incomplete knowledge of the technology, as it is still in its nascent & development stage, is the major challenge against the growth of Spintronics adoption.

Spintronics Market: Segmentation

Global Spintronics Market can be segmented on the basis of Device Type and Applications

Segmentation for Spintronics Market by Device Type:

On the basis of Device Type, Spintronics Market can be segmented as:

Semiconductor Based Spintronics

Metallic Based Spintronics

Alloy Based Spintronics

Segmentation for Spintronics Market by Applications:

On the basis of Applications, Spintronics Market can be segmented as:

Magnetic Sensors

Hard Disks and MRAMs

Electric Vehicles

Quantum Computing

Others

Out of all, Hard Disks and MRAMs is expected to hold the majority of market share, while the application of Spintronics in Electrical vehicles is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Spintronics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Spintronics market are NVE Corporation, Plures Technologies, Inc., Advanced MicroSensors Corporation, IBM Corporation, QuantumWise, Crocus Technology, Intel Corporation and Everspin Technologies, Inc.