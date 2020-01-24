Global STD Testing Market 2018 Top Companies are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., Aposcience AG, Bcr Diagnostics, BD, Biocartis, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin

Global STD Testing Market By Type (Chlamydia Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus Testing, Human Papilloma Virus Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing, Chancroid Testing), Location Of Testing (Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care (POC) Testing), Testing Device (Laboratory Devices, Point Of Care (POC) Devices) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global STD Testing Market is expected to reach USD 42.73 billion by 2025, from USD 21.86 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-std-testing-market

Market Definition:

A group of sicknesses that can be transmitted starting with one individual then onto the next through the sharing of body liquids, vaginal liquids, blood etc is known as STD (Sexually Transmitted Diseases). Sexually transmitted disease incorporates more than 25-30 irresistible illnesses that are spread through sexual exercises. In absence of treatment or mindfulness these infections can prompt significant medical issues, for example, not having the capacity to get pregnant (fruitlessness), lasting cerebrum harm, coronary illness, growth, and even passing as STD has no early indications. A man presented to STD must experience a finding for sexually transmitted maladies in a doctor’s facility or a wellbeing center. Regular sexual transmitted illnesses incorporate human immunodeficiency infection, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes simplex infection, human papilloma infection etc. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 million STD are acquired every day globally and there are estimated 357.0 million new infections with STDs chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and trichomoniasis. Furthermore, more than 500.0 million people to have genital infection with Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV). Hence the increasing STD worldwide will create the opportunity for the STD testing market.

To Avail 10% Discount On This Report Mail Us on:-

[email protected]

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing incidence rates and increasing prevalence rates of STD

Implementation of national screening programs

Reimbursement for STDs testing

Social stigma associated with patients visiting specialized STD clinics.

Huge proportion of patients infected with STDs in out-of-reach geographic areas.

Stringent regulatory

Market Segmentation:

By type the global STD testing market is segmented into fingertip chlamydia testing, syphilis testing, gonorrhea testing, herpes simplex virus testing, human papilloma virus testing, human immunodeficiency virus testing, chancroid testing and others.

On the basis of location of testing the global STD testing market is segmented into laboratory testing, Point Of Care (POC) testing and others. Laboratory testing is sub segmented into commercial/private labs and public health labs.

On the basis of testing device the global STD testing market is segmented into laboratory devices, Point Of Care (POC) devices and others. Laboratory devices is sub segmented into thermal cyclers – PCR, lateral flow readers – immunochromatographic assays, flow cytometers, differential light scattering machines, absorbance microplate reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and others. Point Of Care (POC) devices is sub segmented into phone chips (microfluidics + ICT) and portable/bench top/rapid diagnostic kits.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. submits its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram Positive Panel to FDA for approval.

Competitive Analysis:

The global STD testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of STD testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global STD testing market are

Abbott Laboratories,

Affymetrix, Inc.,

Alere Inc.,

Aposcience AG,

BCR Biotech Inc.,

Becton Dickinson And Company,

Biocartis SA,

Biomerieux,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Cepheid Inc.,

Danaher Corporation,

DiaSorin,

Exogen Biotechnology, Inc.,

GenMark Diagnostics,

Hologic, Inc.,

OraSure Technologies,

Qualigen Inc.,

Quidel Corporation,

Roche Diagnostics,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global STD testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

All the segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-std-testing-market

Key Questions Answered in Global STD Testing Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global STD Testing Market 2024?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Global STD Testing Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global STD Testing Market?

What are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global STD Testing Market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors Global STD Testing Market?

What are the Global STD Testing Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]