Global Steel Tubes Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2021

Steel pipes are of two types of pipes seamless and welded. Steel pipes are a type of steel long products and are used for applications in industries including oil and gas, infrastructure and construction, water and sewage, machinery, and railway. These provide structural stability and strength to the structure. Other steel long products include rebars, wire rods, tubes, hot rolled bars, and rails.

The analysts forecast the global steel tubes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global steel tubes market for 2016-2020.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The report, Global Steel Tubes Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ArcelorMittal

• NSSMC

• POSCO

• Baosteel

• Tata Steel

Other prominent vendors

• EVRAZ

• Gerdau

• Hebei Iron and Steel

• JFE Steel

• Nucor

Market driver

• Horizontal drilling: An innovation in oil and gas extraction

Market challenge

• Sluggish steel demand

Market trend

• Rationalization of capacity

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Overview

• Global steel market outlook

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global steel tubes market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product form

• Global seamless steel tubes market

• Global welded steel tubes market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global steel tubes market for oil and gas

• Global steel tubes market for infrastructure and construction

• Global steel tubes market for water or sewage

• Global steel tubes market for automotive

• Global steel tubes market for engineering

• Global steel tubes market for others

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

• Steel tubes market in APAC

• Steel tubes market in Europe

• Steel tubes market in Americas

• Steel tubes market in MEA

PART 09: Market drivers

• Horizontal drilling: An innovation in oil and gas extraction

• India and China: Steel intensive markets

• Increase in demand for galvanized pipes and tubes

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Sluggish steel demand

• Falling crude oil prices impacting tubes market

• Declining capacity utilization ratio

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Rationalization of capacity

• Increase in use of steel scrap

• Pre-engineered buildings (PEB): A new wave in the market

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Global customer base concentration

• Market share analysis

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

