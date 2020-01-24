Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2333804

The key players covered in this study

Aspen Technology

Comarch

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group

Kinaxis

Oracle Corporation

Plex Manufacturing Cloud

QAD, Inc.

Sage

SAP SE

Vanguard Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Health Care

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supply Chain Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supply Chain Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Management Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-supply-chain-management-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Food & Beverages

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Health Care

1.5.8 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size

2.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Supply Chain Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Supply Chain Management Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Aspen Technology

12.1.1 Aspen Technology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Aspen Technology Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Aspen Technology Recent Development

12.2 Comarch

12.2.1 Comarch Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Comarch Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Comarch Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Infor

12.4.1 Infor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Infor Recent Development

12.5 JDA Software Group

12.5.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

12.6 Kinaxis

12.6.1 Kinaxis Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Kinaxis Recent Development

12.7 Oracle Corporation

12.7.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Plex Manufacturing Cloud

12.8.1 Plex Manufacturing Cloud Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Plex Manufacturing Cloud Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Plex Manufacturing Cloud Recent Development

12.9 QAD, Inc.

12.9.1 QAD, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 QAD, Inc. Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 QAD, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Sage

12.10.1 Sage Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Sage Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Sage Recent Development

12.11 SAP SE

12.12 Vanguard Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2333804

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155