Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2333804
The key players covered in this study
Aspen Technology
Comarch
IBM Corporation
Infor
JDA Software Group
Kinaxis
Oracle Corporation
Plex Manufacturing Cloud
QAD, Inc.
Sage
SAP SE
Vanguard Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Electronics
Food & Beverages
Industrial
Health Care
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supply Chain Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supply Chain Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Management Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-supply-chain-management-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Electronics
1.5.5 Food & Beverages
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Health Care
1.5.8 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size
2.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Supply Chain Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Supply Chain Management Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Aspen Technology
12.1.1 Aspen Technology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Aspen Technology Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Aspen Technology Recent Development
12.2 Comarch
12.2.1 Comarch Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Comarch Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Comarch Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Infor
12.4.1 Infor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Infor Recent Development
12.5 JDA Software Group
12.5.1 JDA Software Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development
12.6 Kinaxis
12.6.1 Kinaxis Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kinaxis Recent Development
12.7 Oracle Corporation
12.7.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Plex Manufacturing Cloud
12.8.1 Plex Manufacturing Cloud Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Plex Manufacturing Cloud Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Plex Manufacturing Cloud Recent Development
12.9 QAD, Inc.
12.9.1 QAD, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 QAD, Inc. Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 QAD, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Sage
12.10.1 Sage Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Sage Revenue in Supply Chain Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sage Recent Development
12.11 SAP SE
12.12 Vanguard Software
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2333804
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155