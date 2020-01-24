Global Surgical Sutures Market 2019 Top Vendors are Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Group, DemeTech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Zimmer Biomet, Miltex, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific, Medline Industries, Inc.

Global Surgical Sutures Market is expected to reach USD 4,957.29 million by 2024 from USD 3,540.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Surgical Sutures Market is segmented on the basis of product type, surgery type and end user. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Surgical Sutures Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The Ethicon U.S. LLC dominated the surgical sutures market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Medtronic and Smith & Nephew. Other players in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Zimmer Biomet, Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company), Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC. among others.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising need to manage blood loss in patients, growing number of surgical procedure, technological advancements in surgical suture products, rise in aging population & increase in chronic diseases and easy adoption due to the FDA and CE marking approval of the market. On the other hand, lack of proper sterilization system in healthcare organizations and unfavourable taxation policies may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Drivers:

RISING NEED TO MANAGE BLOOD LOSS IN PATIENTS

Blood loss occurs due to different surgeries, accidents, internal causes and many more due to which it increases the demand for managing blood loss. Surgical sutures are used for the prevention of blood loss and in facilitating the wound closures through the surface or joints or openings in materials, along with less painful operation without the need of removal. Sutures (stitches) are one of the oldest methods that are still in use for the closure of an incision. The specialist uses a sterilized thread, which is made of various products such as natural materials (silk or catgut) or synthetic fibers, for stitching the edges of the cut together with a special curved needle. The application of sutures help in good closure capabilities, avoid complications as well as can be implemented faster and prevent both intra operative and post-operative decrease in hemoglobin.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the use of prophylactic haemostatic sutures reduced the blood loss from 1,285.0 mL to 700.0 mL in open radical retropubic prostatectomy surgery. The sutures are also helpful in the primary wound healing and incised wound is also held together by a blood clot and sutures. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel ( ASIRT), each year nearly 1.3 million people die due to road crashes, on an average of 3,287 deaths per day and around 20-50 million gets injured or gets disabled.

GROWING NUMBER OF SURGICAL PROCEDURE

Surgical sutures are widely accepted in various surgical procedures related to the area such as general surgery, urology, orthopaedic surgery, gynaecology surgeries, ophthalmology surgeries central nervous system, cosmetic surgery, pulmonary surgery and many others due to their helping factors such as faster implementation, easy to use, minimizes the risk of infections and many more. It has increased its concern in respect to reduce surgical wounds by introducing more research and development activities related to it. Recently, extensive research endeavours have made to build flexible, biocompatible and biodegradable sutures for the formation of leak-free closures in delicate and soft tissues. Hence the sutures are required to be more elastic and consistent to allow normal function and movement of flexible tissues such as skin, lungs, heart tissues and blood vessel.

Following are few of the statistics related to surgical procedures:

According to International Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery, in 2014, U.S. ranked first in conducting number of surgeries with 15.4%, Brazil with 13.9% South Korea with 4.6%, Mexico with 4.0%, Japan with 3.4%, and Germany with 3.0%.

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ( (ISAPS), in 2017, USA, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Mexico accounts 41.4% of the world’s cosmetic procedures, followed by Russia, India, Turkey, Germany and France.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2009, in U.S., 48 million surgical inpatient procedures were performed such as nervous system surgeries (1.2 million), eye surgeries (69,000), respiratory system surgeries(1.3 million), cardiovascular system surgeries (7.3 million), digestive system surgeries(6.1 million), urinary system surgeries(1.1 million), musculoskeletal system surgeries (5.2 million)., and I.

