Global (United States, European Union and China) Sealless Centrifugal Pumps Market Research Report 2019-2025

Sealless centrifugal pump, also known as leak-tightness centrifugal pump, can be divided into magnetic drive centrifugal pump (hereinafter referred to as magnetic pump) and shielding pump, they only have a static seal on the structure and no dynamic seal, so the transmission of liquid can ensure a drop of leakage.Magnetic drive is the use of magnets can attract ferromagnetic materials and magnets or magnetic field between the magnetic effect of the characteristics, but not ferromagnetic material does not affect or rarely affect the size of the magnetic force, magnetic drive by magnetic coupler to complete.Magnetic coupler mainly includes internal magnetic steel, external magnetic steel and isolation sleeve and other parts.The head and motor of the shielded pump are enclosed in a pressure vessel filled with the pumped medium.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Magnatex Pumps

Sundyne

Henan Bulletproof Electromechanical Equipment

AB Industrial Equipment

Albany Pump

Gorman-Rupp Company

Blackmer

Burt Process Equipment

Teikoku

Crane

Dynaflow Engineering

CECO Environmental

Fistam Pumps

Gator Pump

Armstrong Pumps

Shanghai Fengqi Industry

Market Segment by Product Type

Magnetic Drive Centrifugal Pump

Shielding Pump

Market Segment by Application

Petroleum industrial

Chemical industrial

Food and beverage

Mining industrial

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Sealless Centrifugal Pumps status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Sealless Centrifugal Pumps manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sealless Centrifugal Pumps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

