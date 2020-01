Global (United States, European Union and China) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Selective laser sintering (SLS) is a SLS method which uses infrared laser as energy source.During processing, the powder is first preheated to a temperature slightly below its melting point, and then the powder is smoothed out under the action of a scraping stick.Under the control of the computer, the laser beam is selected to sintering according to the section information of the layers. After the completion of one layer, the next layer of sintering is carried out. After all the sintering is finished, the redundant powder is removed, and a sintered part can be obtained.Selective laser sintering (SLS) is an additive manufacturing technology that converts powdered plastic materials into solid structures using a 3d-based model using a laser.It uses high-energy laser beams to transform particles into complex structures.Two important and common powder beds are selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering.SLS devices can seek prototypes and final products at the time of printing without seeking support.

In 2019, the market size of Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

3D Systems Corporation

EOS

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs

Ricoh Company

Renishaw

Sintratec

Sinterit

Aspect

Red Rock

Sharebot

Natural Robotics

ZRapid Tech

Concept Laser

Aerosint

XYZ Printing

Dynamic Tools

Agile

Market Segment by Product Type

Metal Materials

Nylon Materials

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Machinery and Equipment

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

