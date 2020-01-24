Global (United States, European Union and China) Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA) Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA)-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA)-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tert-Butyl alcohol (TBA), also called tert-butanol or t-butanol, is the simplest tertiary alcohol, with a formula of (CH3)3COH (sometimes represented as t-BuOH). It is one of the four isomers of butanol.Tert-Butyl alcohol is a colorless solid, which melts near room temperature and has a camphor-like odor. It is miscible with water, ethanol and diethyl ether.It is the simplest tert-butanol and is one of the four isomers of butanol.Tert – butanol is a camphor – flavoured liquid, soluble in water, ethanol and ether.Tert-butanol has a melting point of just over 25°C, so it could be solid at room temperature.Tert-butanol is used as a solvent.Tert-butanol is also used in the production of denatured ethanol, paint cleaners, gasoline additives and other commodities such as perfume and perfume.Industrially, tert-butanol can be prepared by catalytic hydration of isobutylene.

In 2019, the market size of Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA).

This report studies the global market size of Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Merck

Tiande Chemical

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Dehong Chemical

Evonik

Haizheng Chem

Hexing Chemical

Huntsman

Kuraray

Lanzhou Xiangxin

Lyondellbasell

Maruzen Petrochemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Qixiang Petrochemical

Sitai Chemical

Taida Chemical

Tonengeneral

Tosoh

Zhonghai Arrow

Wanhua Chemical

Market Segment by Product Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Market Segment by Application

Solvent

Ethanol Denaturant

Paint Remover Ingredient

Gasoline Octane Booster

Perfume

Consumer Goods

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tert-butyl Alcohol (TBA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

