Global Video Analytics Market Worldwide: Market Dynamics And Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2023

Global Video Analytics Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Video Analytics market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Video Analytics market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Video Analytics market. Video Analytics market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Video Analytics.

The Video Analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 32.89% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Video Analytics market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Video Analytics Market Report covers the top key players like:

Axis Communications, Avigilon Corporation, Cisco Systems , Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Aventura Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc. , Honeywell International Inc., Agent Video Intelligence, Objectvideo Labs LLC, Intuition, Inc.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

April 2017 â IBM announced the introduction of a new cloud service to enable companies to extract metadata from video footage. The company aims to use aritifical intelligence through its IBM Watson platform to analyze videos, such as keywords, main concepts, visual imagery, tone, and emotional context. The introduction of this solution is aimed to assist the entertainment companies to make more informed decisions about content by making sensing of sense of unstructured data