Grow Light Market Dominated by Philips, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Lumigrow Inc., Heliospectra Ab., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc, AeroFarms, Gavita International B.V., Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc., Hydrofarm
Global Grow Light Market is likely to show a substantial growth of Xx % during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Global Grow Light Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. This report also contains all the company profiles of the market players and brands that are affecting the market. The scope of this Global Grow Light Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.
Global Grow Light Market accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Research objectives
- To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the footprint in the international market.
- To understand the structure by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To project the consumption of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
- To analyze with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increased demand and awareness about energy-efficient lighting
- Growing demand for indoor farming practices
- Increasing commercialization of grow lights in multiple verticals
- High costs of energy-efficient grow lights
- Customized lights for different crops
Major Competitors:
- Philips,
- General Electric Company,
- Osram Licht AG,
- Lumigrow Inc.,
- Heliospectra Ab.,
- Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.,
- Illumitex Inc.,
- Hortilux Schreder B.V.,
- Sunlight Supply Inc,
- AeroFarms,
- Gavita International B.V.,
- Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.,
- Hydrofarm,
- IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.
Analysis based on
- What was the market size in 2016?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
