Growth of Sorbitol Powder market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Sorbitol is is a sugar alcohol with a sweet taste which the human body metabolizes slowly. It can be obtained by reduction of glucose, which changes the aldehyde group to a hydroxyl group. Most sorbitol is made from corn syrup, but it is also found in nature, for example in apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. It is converted to fructose by sorbitol-6-phosphate 2-dehydrogenase. Sorbitol is an isomer of Mannitol, another sugar alcohol; the two differ only in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on carbon 2. While similar, the two sugar alcohols have very different sources in nature, melting points, and uses.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pan-agglomerated Sorbitol

Spray-dried Sorbitol

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Roquette

ADM

Ingredion

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk

B Food Science

Gulshan Polyols

Maize Products

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Tereos

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holding

Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical

PT AKR Corporindo

Luwei Pharmacy

Lihua Starch

Qingyuan Foods

Dongxiao Biotechnology

Caixin Sugar

Luzhou Group

