Household Water Softener System Market Opportunities by Leading Manufacturers (Culligan, EcoWater Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3M)

About Household Water Softener System:

A water softener system is a device, or a system used to remove magnesium and calcium ions from water. Hard water that contains excess minerals or metals such as calcium and magnesium, may cause various problems related to cleaning of clothes and home and kitchen appliances. These problems have elevated the utility of water softener.

Some of the Major companies which drives the Household Water Softener System industry are Culligan, EcoWater Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3M, Whirlpool Corporation, Kinetico Incorporated,.

This report focuses on the Household Water Softener System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising adoption of home automation to supplement wi-fi enabled water softener systems. Manufacturers are offering residential automation systems due to the growing need for a comfortable lifestyle. Residential automation systems enable customers to monitor the appliances with a controller through smartphone and other computing devices. The adoption of home automation systems helps in the minimization of energy consumption in a residential building.

One of the major drivers for this market is introduction of smart and augmented features and product premiumization. Manufacturers are increasingly offering expensive premium products due to their rising focus on new and emerging technologies and rising demand for improved water softener systems. They are equipping their products with several features such as automatic adjustment for water usage pattern and customized alerts. The price of water softener systems will further increase because several vendors are offering extended service warranty. This in turn, will help them gain customer trust and boost their sales volume.