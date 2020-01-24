Industrial Enclosures 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.22% and Forecast to 2021

An industrial enclosure is defined as a cabinet that protects the electrical, electronic, and mechanical device and its component from hostile environments. It can also be used for systematic cable management in industrial applications. The product segments include metallic and non-metallic industrial enclosures. Metallic industrial enclosures use stainless steel and aluminum that provides high resistance to corrosion and provide long life to industrial enclosures. Non-metallic industrial enclosures are made up of polycarbonate and glass fiber that allow wireless and radio frequency (RF) signal to pass through its solid body.

The analysts forecast the global industrial enclosures market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial enclosures market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue from new installation, retrofit, and replacement.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Eaton

• Emerson

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

• Adalet

• B&R enclosures

• Bison ProFab

• Deltron Electronics

• Eldon

• General Electric

• Hammond Manufacturing

• Hope Industrial Systems

• Hubbell

• HUMMEL

• JoaQuin Manufacturing

• Legrand

• Pentair

• Phoenix Mecano

• Polycase

• Siemens

• TAKACHI

Market driver

• Growing concern toward efficient management of device and wirings

Market challenge

• Growing demand for equipment with inbuilt IP and NEMA certified components and body

Market trend

• Growing demand for customized industrial enclosures

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Value chain analysis

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global metallic industrial enclosures market

• Global non-metallic industrial enclosures market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial enclosures market in process industries

• Global industrial enclosures market in discrete industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial enclosures market in EMEA

• Industrial enclosures market in Americas

• Industrial enclosures market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key Vendors Analysis

..…..Continued