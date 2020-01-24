Industrial Services Market Opportunities by Comprehensive Study – AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Commsolid GmbH, Fanstel Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., U-blox Holding AG, Gemalto N.V., Intel Corporation Among Others

Global Industrial Services Market accounted to USD 25.60 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.68 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing Point of Sale (POS) Devices and Services

Increasing Patient Health Monitoring Devices

Technological Advancements

Government Initiatives

Increasing demand for maintenance

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in industrial services market are:-

AT&T Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Commsolid GmbH ,

Fanstel Corporation,

Vodafone Group PLC,

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

U-blox Holding AG,

Gemalto N.V.,

Intel Corporation,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

NXP Semiconductors N.V. among others.

Global Industrial Services Market,

By Type (Engineering and Consulting, Installation and Commissioning and Operational Improvement and Maintenance),

Application (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS, MES, Electric Motors & Drives, Valves, Actuators, Safety Systems),

By end user (Automotive, Transportation, Others),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

