Isophorone Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)

Competitive Insight:

Isophorone market report includes the leading companies Arkema, BASF, Bayer, CHAIN FONG, Covestro, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Greenchem Industries LLC, Henan energy chemical industry group co. LTD., Huntsman, Jiangsu Huanxin High Tech Materials Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Prasol Chemicals PVT. LTD., QianYan New Material Technology Co. Ltd, SI Group, Vencorex, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. LTD . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Isophorone Market:

July 2017: Evonik Industries AG had announced the merger of isophorone chemistry and epoxy curing agents business with the new cross linkers business line. The newly formed Business Line, will be part of the Resource Efficiency Segment

Regional Perception:

China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, , Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe, , United States, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America, , Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, , South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle east & Africa .

Isophorone Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Demand for the Use of Isophorone in UV-cured Coatings

– Stringent Government Policies for Ban of Natural Leather

– Growing Demand for Coating Applications in Asia-Pacific



Restraints

– Growing Health Concerns Due to Overuse of Pesticides in which Isophorone is Used

– Other Restraints

