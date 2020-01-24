IT Security Consulting Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.02% and Forecast to 2021

IT integration departments are ensuring measures and upgrades to smoothen their IT and business operations. As such, one of the key responsibilities of every CIO is to provide an integrated infrastructure that is agile, resilient, and secure, while keeping a closer eye on costs.

In the last few years, there have been several high-profile security threats and attacks on organizations. While these were spread across various countries, industry verticals, and business segments, the single common trait among them was the fact that the companies involved had underestimated the importance of secure IT infrastructure. As a result, the consequences were not only severe from a financial standpoint, but in most cases were very public, putting the organization’s goodwill and reputation at stake.

The analysts forecast the global IT security consulting service market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the information about the overview of global it security consulting services market. The report also includes market segmentation by end users and geography.

The report, Global IT Security Consulting Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Accenture

• Deloitte

• E&Y

• EMC

• HP

• IBM

• KPMG

• PwC

Other Prominent Vendors

• Above Security

• Accuvant

• AON

• AppSec Consulting

• AsTech Consulting

• Booz Allen Hamilton

• Carve Systems

• CenturyLink Technologies Solutions

• Cigital

• Core securities

• CSC

• Dell

• Denim Group

• FishNet Security

• GuardSite

• HCL

• Health Security Solutions

• IOActive

• KLC Consulting

• Maven Security Consulting

• McAfee

• NetIQ

• NetVault Systems

• PA Consulting

• Praetorian

Market Driver

• Rise in number of security threats

Market Challenge

• IT security solutions integration issues

Market Trend

• Rising acceptance of need for security consulting services among SMEs

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Service Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Overview of IT Security Services

07.1 IT Security Services

07.1.1 Managed Security Services

07.1.2 Security Consulting Services

07.1.3 SaaS Security Services

07.1.4 Threat Intelligence Security Services

07.2 IT Security Consulting Services

07.3 IT Security Consulting Service Lifecycle Process

07.4 Regulations against Cyber Threats

08. Market Segmentation by End-users

08.1 End-users

09. Market Segmentation by Geography

09.1 Global IT Security Consulting Services Market by Geography

09.1.1 Americas

09.1.2 EMEA

09.1.3 APAC

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

..…..Continued