IT Security Consulting Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.02% and Forecast to 2021
IT integration departments are ensuring measures and upgrades to smoothen their IT and business operations. As such, one of the key responsibilities of every CIO is to provide an integrated infrastructure that is agile, resilient, and secure, while keeping a closer eye on costs.
In the last few years, there have been several high-profile security threats and attacks on organizations. While these were spread across various countries, industry verticals, and business segments, the single common trait among them was the fact that the companies involved had underestimated the importance of secure IT infrastructure. As a result, the consequences were not only severe from a financial standpoint, but in most cases were very public, putting the organization’s goodwill and reputation at stake.
The analysts forecast the global IT security consulting service market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the information about the overview of global it security consulting services market. The report also includes market segmentation by end users and geography.
The report, Global IT Security Consulting Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• Deloitte
• E&Y
• EMC
• HP
• IBM
• KPMG
• PwC
Other Prominent Vendors
• Above Security
• Accuvant
• AON
• AppSec Consulting
• AsTech Consulting
• Booz Allen Hamilton
• Carve Systems
• CenturyLink Technologies Solutions
• Cigital
• Core securities
• CSC
• Dell
• Denim Group
• FishNet Security
• GuardSite
• HCL
• Health Security Solutions
• IOActive
• KLC Consulting
• Maven Security Consulting
• McAfee
• NetIQ
• NetVault Systems
• PA Consulting
• Praetorian
Market Driver
• Rise in number of security threats
Market Challenge
• IT security solutions integration issues
Market Trend
• Rising acceptance of need for security consulting services among SMEs
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Service Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Overview of IT Security Services
07.1 IT Security Services
07.1.1 Managed Security Services
07.1.2 Security Consulting Services
07.1.3 SaaS Security Services
07.1.4 Threat Intelligence Security Services
07.2 IT Security Consulting Services
07.3 IT Security Consulting Service Lifecycle Process
07.4 Regulations against Cyber Threats
08. Market Segmentation by End-users
08.1 End-users
09. Market Segmentation by Geography
09.1 Global IT Security Consulting Services Market by Geography
09.1.1 Americas
09.1.2 EMEA
09.1.3 APAC
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
..…..Continued
