Key Insights of Future Prospects of Wearable Gaming Technology Market During 2017-2027

Gaming industry is one of the noticeable proofs that technology is progressing on good pace. Due to the technology advancements in gaming the industry has shifted from, hand-held gaming devices to mobile devices. Gaming consoles are still progressing, and each new development of console welcomes a new period of technology and capabilities. Wearable gaming technology has prepared games handy with being too persistent. Most of the gamers are interested in technological advancements and therefore forms a more than interesting target group for the wearable gaming technology market which are progressing with big market potential. Wearable gaming technology allows players to deeply immerse in their favourite games and allows them to stand up and walk around in the game’s map. Wearable gaming technology creates a fully immersive experience by creating halo deck like experience with the help of virtual reality and augmented reality.

Wearable Gaming Technology Market: Drivers and Challenges

Global wearable gaming technology is lucrative market. Wearable gaming technology market is driven availability of wide range of games and technological advancements and innovation in wearable gaming devices. Rising popularity of series games and virtual reality based games are fuelling the growth of the wearable gaming technology market. Rise in internet penetration rate also allows the gaming companies to deploy the gaming software in cloud and users with gaming accessories can start playing the games from any remote location. Enterprises of large size and start-ups are investing in the wearable gaming technology market which is helping the market to grow exponentially. Wearable gaming technology helps the users for to increase their physical activity by taking the gamers to virtual world by moving the bodies in the real world.

Piracy is one of the challenges faced by the global wearable gaming technology market. Cost associated with development of gaming wearable devices and software is also high which make them available to only premium segment of customers is hindering the growth of the market.

Wearable Gaming Technology Market: Segmentation

By Devices

VR Headset

Wearable Gaming Body Suit

Controller Stick

Others

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Retail Store

By Age Group

10-15 Age

16-25 Age

26-35 Age

More than 35 Age

Wearable Gaming Technology Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Wearable Gaming Technology Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Wearable Gaming Technology Market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Wearable Gaming Technology Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Wearable Gaming Technology Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Wearable Gaming Technology Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendors in Wearable Gaming Technology Market include ICAROS GmbH, Cyberith GmbH, Zero Latency PTY LTD, Avegant Corp, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Sony Corp, Razer Inc., and Teslasuit.