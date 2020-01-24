Laser Cutting Machine Market: Global Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.43% and Forecast to 2023

This study provides insights about the Laser Cutting Machine Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

The Laser Cutting Machine Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Laser Cutting Machine are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Trumpf India Pvt Ltd, MIYACHI CORPORATION, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, IPG Photonics, Rofin-Sinar and Kern Laser Systems.

The Laser Cutting Machine Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

Solid State

Semiconductor

Gas

By Process:

Fusion

Sublimation

Flame

By Application:

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Regional Market Analysis:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

The Laser Cutting Machine Market was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.25 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.43% during the forecast period. The developing pattern of robotization in the manufacturing segment and the expanding interest for the end-use industry is foreseen to enlarge the interest for these machines over the figure period. The expanding globalization has prompted an immense request among buyers for final products to the micron level.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Laser Cutting Machine Market, By Application

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Global Laser Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.2.1.Global Laser Cutting Machine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.2.2.Global Laser Cutting Machine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.3.Laser Cutting Machine Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023

4.4.Automotive

4.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5.Consumer Electronics

4.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.6.Defense and Aerospace

4.6.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.7.Industrial

4.7.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.8.Other Applications

4.8.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

5.Laser Cutting Machine Market, By Technology

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Laser Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2017)

5.2.1.Global Laser Cutting Machine Sales and Sales Share by Technology (2014-2017)

5.2.2.Global Laser Cutting Machine Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2017)

5.3.Laser Cutting Machine Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023

5.4.Solid State Lasers

5.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

5.5.Gas Lasers

5.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

5.6.Semiconductor Lasers

5.6.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

6.Laser Cutting Machine Market, By Process

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Laser Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Process (2014-2017)

6.2.1.Global Laser Cutting Machine Sales and Sales Share by Process (2014-2017)

6.2.2.Global Laser Cutting Machine Revenue and Revenue Share by Process (2014-2017)

6.3.Laser Cutting Machine Market Assessment and Forecast, By Process, 2014-2023($Billion)

6.4.Fusion Cutting

6.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

6.5.Flame Cutting

6.5.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

6.6.Sublimation Cutting

6.6.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

7.Laser Cutting Machine Market, By Region

Continued..

The flame fragment is evaluated to overwhelm the market throughout the estimate time frame. The flame based process offers an enhanced finish, high cutting speed compared to other procedures, and high quality. The expanded demand for trimming small alloys of steel and carbon is expected to boost the income for the fire based process. Fusion portion is anticipated to develop at a considerable CAGR in the following years. This procedure is appropriate for cutting basic steel and electrical sheets in the generation and prototyping of electric engines.

Reason to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Laser Cutting Machine Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Laser Cutting Machine Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

