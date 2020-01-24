Light Control Switches Market 2018: Comprehensive Study On Legrand S.A., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Daintree Networks Inc. among others.

Global Light Control Switches Market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Light Control Switches Market, By Product Type (Switches, Dimmers), End User (Commercial, Residential, Others), Light Source (Incandescent, Fluorescent (FL), High-Intensity Discharge, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

In 2017, Schneider Electric’s Launches smart touch a touch switch that ensures comfort and convenience. It is a soft switching with a single & feather touch operation, remote control operation with IR technology, no mechanical wear & tear and many more.

In 2018 Deako Launches New Modular Smart Lighting System for Home Builders. Increasingly been asking for smart technology pre-installed in their homes Due to cost restrictions, home builders have only been able to offer smart lighting in one or two locations in the home

Key Players: Global Light Control Switches Market

The renowned players in light control switches market are:-

Legrand S.A. (France),

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (U.S.),

Hubbell Lighting Inc. (U.S.),

Cooper Industries Inc. (Ireland),

Osram GmbH (Germany),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France), and

Daintree Networks Inc. (U.S.)

among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global light control switches market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of light control switches market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016 Noon Home, Inc. launches a smart lighting system, a type of lighting design that blends each of the lights in a room to improve how the room looks and feels.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for energy-saving lighting systems

Convergence of IoT and Lighting

Initiatives taken by government.

High Information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities

Lack of internet connectivity in developing region

Lack of regulatory frameworks for the energy sector

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on

Product Type,

End User,

Light Source And

Geographical Segments.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into:-

Manual Switches,

Electronic Switches And

Based on end user, the market is segmented into:-

Commercial,

Residential And

Based on light source, the market is segmented into:-

Incandescent & Halogen,

Fluorescent,

LED,

HID

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

