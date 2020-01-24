Medium Caliber Ammunition Market 2017 | Forecast 2026 by Top Manufacturers, Future innovations

Report Titled on: Medium Caliber Ammunition – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Medium Caliber Ammunition Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Medium Caliber Ammunition Market: Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing the threat of terrorism and unstable geopolitical climate and increased military spending. However, stringent laws and regulations are hampering the market growth.

Scope of the Report: Medium caliber ammunition typically consists of lead styphnate and antimony sulfide. It is depending upon the weapon platforms currently in use. Medium-caliber ammunition falls in specific size category of rounds and is primarily used for military purposes.

These caliber ammunitions are highly explosive and can be used against lethal weapons, targets and individual military personnel. Based on product, 40mm segment commanded significant market share during the predicted period. The growth is attributed to high lethal power.

A variety of 40 mm TP HEDP and speciality cartridges are designed for use in M203 grenade launcher, M320 grenade launcher and the MK9 grenade machine gun. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to increasing conflicts amongst neighbouring nations and rising demand in defence budget in emerging economies. North America is expected to dominate the global market. In the US the growth is attributed to the adoption of military modernization plans and increasing terrorism activities.

Medium Caliber Ammunition market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Nammo AS

Denel SOC Ltd.

Global Ordnance

Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC)

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems plc

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Eurenco

Mesko

Nexter Systems SA

Maxamcorp Holding

S.L.

Multinational Defense Services Llc

Magtech Ammunition

IMI (Israel Military Industries) and Poongsan Corporation

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Medium Caliber Ammunition market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Products Covered: 20mm, 25mm, 30mm, 40mm, Other ProductsTypes Covered: Physical Squeeze, Chemical Extraction

Applications Covered: Defense & Military, Police, Other Applications

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market report offers following key points:

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Market share analysis of the top industry players .

. Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

(Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

based on the market estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Medium Caliber Ammunition market.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

